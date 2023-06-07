Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Lowered by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after buying an additional 281,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Performance Food Group
In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Performance Food Group Price Performance
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
Performance Food Group Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
