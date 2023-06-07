Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Lowered by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after buying an additional 281,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.