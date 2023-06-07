Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,623,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

