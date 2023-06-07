Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

