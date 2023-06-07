Piper Sandler Raises G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $17.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

GIII has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 28.0 %

Shares of GIII opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $956.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.