Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,069 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,846,000 after purchasing an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 239,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $568,858.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,165.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,209,415 shares of company stock valued at $547,172,101. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

