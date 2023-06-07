Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA stock opened at $280.06 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

