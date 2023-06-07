Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Qualys worth $34,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $340,999.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,060.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,646 shares of company stock worth $4,351,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

QLYS opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.