Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 739.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,304 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,334 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,247,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 487,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

