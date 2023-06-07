RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Lowered by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in RB Global were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RB Global in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

