Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average of $280.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

