Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $41,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 119,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,979,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $184.52 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

