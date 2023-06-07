Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.37 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 330.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 369,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of THOR Industries worth $36,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,606,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 81,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

