Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of Medpace worth $43,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 1.4 %

MEDP stock opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.79 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.