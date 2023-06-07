ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Announces Earnings Results

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of RNW opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

