Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nordstrom (JWN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) recently:

6/5/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00.

6/2/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00.

6/1/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00.

5/31/2023 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/25/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00.

5/18/2023 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Nordstrom Inc alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 690.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.