Robert W. Baird Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $69.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.