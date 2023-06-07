Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $639.56 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $639.56 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $2,002.31 or 0.07468558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, "Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation."

