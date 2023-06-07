Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 269.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Rollins worth $40,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

ROL opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.