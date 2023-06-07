Schneider National, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

