Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after buying an additional 970,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,929,000 after buying an additional 390,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $85.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

