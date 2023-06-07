Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ST opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Further Reading

