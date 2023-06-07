Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $105,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 504,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 307,844 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 179,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,028 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,632,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

