Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,057,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 308,467 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,127,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after acquiring an additional 539,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 246,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
