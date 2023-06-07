Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,057,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 308,467 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,127,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after acquiring an additional 539,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 246,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Kosmos Energy

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

