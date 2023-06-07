Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $224.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

