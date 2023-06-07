Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

