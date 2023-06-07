Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

