Shelton Capital Management Has $364,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after buying an additional 249,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

