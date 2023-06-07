Shelton Capital Management Has $375,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Capri Stock Up 4.2 %

CPRI stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

