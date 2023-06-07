Shelton Capital Management Has $423,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $184.56.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

