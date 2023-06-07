Shelton Capital Management Invests $465,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after buying an additional 412,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

