Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $143.30. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $162.02.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.