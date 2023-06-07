Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

