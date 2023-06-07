Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 43,399 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $96,920,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,054,574 shares of company stock worth $682,402,414. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin Trading Down 9.0 %

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

AppLovin stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

