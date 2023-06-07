Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 184,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $39,632,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $28,507,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,394,000 after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $491.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $503.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.93.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

