Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in KBR were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,176 shares of company stock worth $8,465,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

