Shelton Capital Management Sells 106 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 24.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,220,000 after purchasing an additional 197,594 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

AGCO Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.