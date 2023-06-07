Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,087 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $183.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $187.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.