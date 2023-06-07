Shelton Capital Management Sells 135 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 40,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,488,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.09.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

