Shelton Capital Management Sells 149 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $185.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,553,422. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.