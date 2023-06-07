Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,617 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

