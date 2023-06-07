Shelton Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after buying an additional 184,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

