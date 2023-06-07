Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,700 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $176.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

