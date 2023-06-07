Shelton Capital Management Sells 271 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day moving average of $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.