Shelton Capital Management Sells 303 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 57.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

East West Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

EWBC opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

