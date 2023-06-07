Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

