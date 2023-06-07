Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296,400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

