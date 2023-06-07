Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.80 ($3.07).
