Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.80 ($3.07).

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

