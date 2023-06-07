SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.30.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $151.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

