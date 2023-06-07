Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 3.1 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.