Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 124.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Skillsoft Stock Up 2.4 %

SKIL opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Skillsoft

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Articles

